This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2023 Berlinale is currently underway. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Christian Petzold, Angela Schanelec, Hong Sangsoo, James Benning, and many more.

On today’s episode, FC co-editor Devika Girish is joined by programmers Inney Prakash (Prismatic Ground) and Edo Choi (Musuem of the Moving Image) and critic Caitlin Quinlan to discuss the buzziest premieres from the festival’s second half: Lila Avilés’s Tótem, Lois Patino’s Samsara, Christian Petzold’s Afire, Philippe Garrel’s The Plough, and James Benning’s Allensworth.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlin 2023 coverage here.