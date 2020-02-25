This week, The Film Comment Podcast reports from the Berlin International Film Festival, straight from, you guessed it, Berlin. It’s one of the year’s major festivals, and the 2020 edition has been highly anticipated because of its new leadership and impressive slate. We’ll be talking about the highlights including new films from Christian Petzold, Hong Sangsoo, and Abel Ferrara, as well as Natalia Meta’s El Prófugo and Victor Kossakovsky’s Gunda. Film Comment Editor in Chief Nicolas Rapold is joined on this episode by FC Assistant Editor Devika Girish to discuss Petzold’s Undine and Philippe Garrel’s The Salt of Tears.

Also check out our website for more in-depth coverage on the festival and filmmakers. Let’s go now to our latest conversation from Berlin.