Once again we’ve arrived at that special time of year known as festival season. Today we kick off our coverage of one of the fall’s major film events, the Toronto International Film Festival. Throughout this year’s festival, we’ll be on the ground, covering all the highlights (and lowlights) from the lineup with our rotating crew of critics and special guests.

First up, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish welcomes critics and programmers Jordan Cronk, Inney Prakash, and Bedatri Choudhury to discuss Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, Daniel Goldhaber’s How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, the experimental Wavelengths shorts program, and more.

Stay tuned for more from the Tim Horton–studded mean streets of Toronto!