It’s late January, and the intrepid Film Comment crew is on the ground reporting from an extra special edition of the Sundance Film Festival—the last to take place on the snowy slopes of Park City, Utah, the festival’s home since 1981, before moving to Boulder, Colorado in 2027. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

For our fourth Podcast from the fest, critics Robert Daniels, Will Tavlin, and Natalia Winkelman joined Film Comment Editor Devika Girish to discuss William Greaves and David Greaves’s Once Upon a Time in Harlem (2:15), Michał Marczak’s Closure (22:30), Adam Meeks’s Union County (31:03), and Kogonada’s zi (41:35).

Catch up on all of our Sundance 2026 coverage here.