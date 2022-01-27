The Sundance Film Festival is once again in full swing, which of course means that your intrepid Film Comment crew are watching, writing, and podcasting round the clock to bring you coverage of the annual showcase for independent cinema. Though we had hoped to be reporting live from the snow-covered streets of Park City, this year’s edition is all online. But not to worry: for the next two weeks, we’ll be bringing you dispatches and podcasts covering the virtual festival right from our homes, with some help from our trusty correspondents.

For today’s conversation, Film Comment’s Devika Girish and Clinton Krute were joined by two hardened Sundance vets: Alissa Wilkinson, film critic at Vox, and Violet Lucca, web editor at Harper’s Magazine and a longtime friend of the podcast. With Alissa and Violet’s expert guidance, they sifted through some of the festival’s standout fiction features, including Nanny, Master, and The Cathedral, as well as some more under-the-radar fare, including Sirens, The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future, Emily the Criminal, We Met in Virtual Reality, a new short film from Sky Hopinka, and more.

To stay up to date on all our Sundance 2022 coverage, keep your eyes on this space, and subscribe to the Film Comment Letter.