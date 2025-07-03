It’s officially summertime, and with the AC blasting in multiplexes around the globe, Film Comment Editors Clinton Krute and Devika Girish invited two fellow respite seekers, critics Alana Pockros and Adam Nayman, to chat about some of the buzziest new releases in circulation. The group begins with a deep dive into Celine Song’s romantic comedy Materialists (2:50) before turning to Eva Victor’s Sundance sensation Sorry, Baby (25:25); the racing blockbuster F1 (41:15), starring Brad Pitt; and the latest entry in Danny Boyle’s zombie franchise, 28 Years Later (56:03).