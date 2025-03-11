Today’s episode marks another entry in our New Releases series, where we dig into the latest titles opening in theaters and offer recommendations on what’s worth seeking out and what’s better left skipped. With so many worthy films to choose from lately, Film Comment’s Devika Girish and Clinton Krute invited critic Tim Grierson (Los Angeles Times, Screendaily, and elsewhere) to help us whittle down the selection.

Tim starts things off with a brief report from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, which he’s currently attending. The trio then digs into some of the buzziest titles out right now—including Mark Anthony Green’s Opus (7:38) and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 (19:00)—before showing some love for a couple smaller, but still unmissable movies: Alain Guiradie’s Misericordia (41:30) and Carson Lund’s Eephus (51:46).