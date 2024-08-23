The Locarno Film Festival takes place every August in the Swiss town of Locarno, at the base of the Alps, with a robust mix of new discoveries, repertory selections, and premieres of films by major auteurs. Film Comment was on the ground this year, combing through the lineup for highlights, and this episode—featuring critics and programmers Inney Prakash and Cici Peng in conversation with FC Editor Devika Girish—covers some of the notable titles: Kouté vwa (Listen to the Voices) by Maxime Jean-Baptiste, Fogo do vento (Fire of Wind) by Marta Mateus, Invention by Courtney Stephens, By the Stream by Hong Sangsoo, The Sparrow in the Chimney by Ramon Zürcher, and Youth (Hard Times) by Wang Bing.