Cannes 2024 is in wrapping up this weekend—and our intrepid on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors has been high-tailing it from screening to screening, cutting through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

For our (nearly) final episode from the sunny shores of Southern France, Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, and Justin Chang, film critic for The New Yorker, join Film Comment Editor Devika Girish to discuss some late-festival selections and highlights, including Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, Mohammed Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Truong Minh Quý’s Viet and Nam, before debating what the Cannes 2024 lineup says about the current state of cinema.

