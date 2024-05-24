Cannes 2024 is in full swing—and our intrepid on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors has been high-tailing it from screening to screening, cutting through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

On our latest episode from the sunny shores of Southern France, critics Beatrice Loayza, Giovanni Marchini Camia, and Caitlin Quinlan join Film Comment Editor Devika Girish to dig into their recent festival viewing, including Miguel Gomes’s Grand Tour, Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, Mahdi Fleifel’s To a Land Unknown, and Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope.

Subscribe today to the Film Comment Letter for a steady stream of Cannes coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2024 edition.