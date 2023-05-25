Cannes 2023 is here—and as news of standing ovations and walkouts, throwaway raves and pans, spit takes and hot takes flood the feed, we’ll be reporting on all the cinematic goings-on, with our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors ready to cut through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

For our latest episode from the shores of the Riviera, critics Mark Asch, Miriam Bale, and Kevin B. Lee join FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish for a discussion of their recent festival viewing, through which they trace a thematic thread of performance. They touch on Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Víctor Erice’s Close Your Eyes, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, Wei Shujun’s Only the River Flows, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures of Ghosts, and more.

