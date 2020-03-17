You don’t need us to tell you that we’re living in extraordinary times, and consequently, many of us are spending our time indoors these days. And with all that extra time inside, we’ve been talking with folks and hearing that it might be nice to listen to some friendly talk about movies—and maybe give us something else to think about. So we will be doing special editions of The Film Comment Podcast where we talk about what we’ve been watching, and wherever possible, we’ll be providing relevant links so you can watch too or read more. Call it At Home with the Film Comment Podcast at Home. For our first installment, Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold sat down with his editorial colleagues—remotely, don’t worry!—Digital Editor Clinton Krute and Assistant Editor Devika Girish, to talk about their recent viewing habits and, of course, vent some general concerns about the movies.

Movies mentioned in this episode include Vera Chytilová’s Daisies, Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dušan Makavejev’s A Man Is Not a Bird—and also the TV show Gossip Girl (and the band Liliput). Also, don’t miss Violet Lucca’s photo-essay from 2012 on Daisies.

Also, check out the Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund — a wonderful initiative put together by Light Industry, Screen Slate, and other community partners to support hourly film workers in New York who are losing income because of the COVID-19 crisis.