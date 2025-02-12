The International Film Festival of Rotterdam, which ran from January 30 through February 9 this year, is a festival with a uniquely wide-ranging and eclectic program of new and repertory films; narrative, documentary, and experimental work; and installations, performances, and expanded cinema. One of the highlights of this year’s festival was a special focus section called Through Cinema We Shall Rise! The event marked the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference of 1955, where 29 Asian and African countries gathered in Indonesia to announce the birth of a new anti-colonialist “Third World.” The conference inspired the creation of the Afro-Asian Film Festival, which took place in Tashkent in 1958, Cairo in 1960, and Jakarta in 1964. The program at Rotterdam featured 15 titles selected from those three editions, spanning films from China, Tibet, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Ghana, and more.

Today’s episode delves into these films and the context from which they emerged. For the first half, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish sits down with two Indonesian curators and artists, Bunga Siagian and Yuki Aditya, to sketch out the history of the Bandung Conference and the three Afro-Asian Film Festivals. In the second half, critics and programmers Cici Peng and Inney Prakash join the group to discuss the films shown at Rotterdam—their aesthetics, politics, and relevance to the present.

Films discussed:

Turang (Bachtiar Siagian,1958), Freedom for Ghana (Sean Graham, 1957), Law of Baseness (Aleksandr Medvedkin, 1962), A Phu and His Wife (Loc Mai, 1960), The Open Door (1963), The Red Detachment of Women (Xie Jin, 1961), Serfs (Li Jun, 1965), Five Golden Flowers (Wang Jiayi, 1959)