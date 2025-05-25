Cannes 2025 is in wrapping up this weekend—and our intrepid on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors has been high-tailing it from screening to screening, cutting through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts. This year’s festival is packed with exciting premieres, including new films from Richard Linklater, Lynne Ramsay, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Spike Lee, Bi Gan, Julia Ducournau, Wes Anderson, and many more.

For our ninth episode from the sunny shores of southern France, all-star (and somewhat punch-drunk) critics Justin Chang (The New Yorker), Tim Grierson (Screen Daily), and Allison Willmore (New York Magazine and Vulture) join Editor Devika Girish for our final on-the-ground panel conversation from this year’s edition. The four dig into two of the most anticipated films from the festival’s later days, including Bi Gan’s Resurrection (4:30) and Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind (26:10), before touching on some heretofore undiscussed competition selections: Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme (45:00), Saeed Roustayi’s Woman and Child (46:25), the Dardenne Brothers’s Young Mothers (50:40), and Mario Martone’s Fuori (1:02:05).

