Year-End Critics’ Polls Roundup
Every December Film Comment asks leading critics and writers for their takes on the best films of the year. Find the last twenty years of our best-of lists below.
Best of 2019
Best Undistributed Films of 2018
Best of 2018
Best Undistributed Films of 2018
Best of 2017
Best Undistributed Films of 2017
Best of 2016
Best Undistributed Films of 2016
Best of 2015
Best Undistributed Films of 2015
Best of 2014
Best of 2013
20 Best Undistributed Films of 2013
Best of 2012
50 Best Films of 2012
50 Best Undistributed Films of 2012
Best of 2011
Best Movies of 2011
Film Comment’s Best Released Films of 2011
Best of 2010
Best of 2009
Best of 2008
Best of 2007
Best of 2006
Best of 2005
Best of 2004
Best of 2003
Best of 2002
Best of 2001
Best of 2000