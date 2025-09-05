This week, Film Comment is reporting from the picturesque shores of the Lido, where the Venice Film Festival takes place each year. This year’s edition features new films by many major auteurs, including Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Laura Poitras, and more.

For our sixth episode from the city of canals, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited critics Guy Lodge and and Öykü Sofuoğlu to discuss some recent festival premieres, including Pietro Marcello’s Duse (2:45), Ross McElwee’s Remake (12:39), Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab (21:42), and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite (41:32).

Stay tuned for more Venice coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.