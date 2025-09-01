This week and next, Film Comment is reporting from the picturesque shores of the Lido, where the Venice Film Festival takes place each year. This year’s edition features new films by many major auteurs, including Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Laura Poitras, and more.

For our third episode from the city of canals, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited critics Joseph Fahim and Öykü Sofuoğlu to talk about some recent premieres, including Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, Jihan K’s My Father and Qaddafi, and Shahad Ameen’s Hijra; the group also discussed the rise of the Saudi film industry and its role in contemporary Arab cinema.

Stay tuned for more Venice coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.