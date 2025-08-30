This week and next, Film Comment is reporting from the picturesque shores of the Lido, where the Venice Film Festival takes place each year. This year’s edition features new films by many major auteurs, including Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Laura Poitras, and more.

For our second episode from the city of canals, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited critics Tim Grierson and Katie McCabe to talk about recent premieres, including Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, László Nemes’s Orphan, and Poitras and Mark Obenhaus’s Cover-Up.

Stay tuned for more Venice coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.