This week and next, Film Comment is reporting from the picturesque shores of the Lido, where the Venice Film Festival takes place each year. This year’s edition features new films by many major auteurs, including Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Laura Poitras, and more.

For our first episode from the city of canals, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish invited FC contributors and Venice veterans Jonathan Romney and Jordan Cronk to talk about what sets this festival apart from other major international film showcases. Next, the group turned to some of the most highly anticipated premieres of the first few days, including Paolo Sorrentino’s La grazia (8:28), Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly (16:21), Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia (26:50), Claire Simon’s Writing Life: Annie Ernaux Through The Eyes Of High School Students (36:40), and Mike Figgis’s Megadoc (47:03).

Stay tuned for more Venice coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2025 edition.