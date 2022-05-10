Everything you always wanted to know about Hong Sangsoo… but were afraid to ask! To celebrate Film at Lincoln Center’s two-part retrospective of the films of Hong, we hosted a special live conversation with NYFF Artistic Director Dennis Lim about the playful, profound, and soju-soaked filmography of one of world cinema’s most influential and ingenious artists. Dennis, the author of a forthcoming monograph on Hong’s Tale of Cinema from Fireflies Press, had his expertise put to the test with a series of preselected questions from Film Comment contributors about the South Korean auteur’s elliptical, endlessly generative body of work. And of course, in keeping with the spirit of the films, drinks were be served before and during the conversation.

Read an exclusive excerpt from Dennis’s book here.