“That’s the majesty of rock / The mystery of roll / The darning of the sock / The scoring of the goal / The farmer takes a wife / The barber takes a pole / We’re in this together…and ever.” These lyrics ring as true today as they did back in 1992, when Spinal Tap penned them for their song “The Majesty of Rock,” from the classic album Break Like the Wind. Centering around the core trio of frontman David St. Hubbins, lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel, and bassist Derek Smalls, Spinal Tap have exerted a significant amount of musical force since the early ’60s, when St. Hubbins and Tufnel first linked up as young rockers in the rough-and-tumble London neighborhood of Squatney. After trying on a few different styles and names—including The Originals, then the New Originals, then the Thamesmen—the group eventually settled into their now very-well-worn position as the elder statesmen of rock.

But now, after a long, peaceful silence, Spinal Tap is back with a new film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters on September 12. With noted filmmaker Marty DiBergi returning to the director’s chair, the movie follows the band as they prepare for a triumphant reunion concert, offering an intimate view of the Tap working through festering interpersonal conflicts, rehearsing material and potential new drummers, and dealing with interruptions from the likes of Paul McCartney and Elton John. As with all things Tap, there’s more: on September 16, the Criterion Collection will release a new special edition of the 1984 classic This Is Spinal Tap. Film Comment Editor Clinton Krute spoke with St. Hubbins, Tufnel, Smalls, and DiBergi about the new movie, which the band hasn’t seen yet, and the old one, which they hate. They also discussed their long careers in music and film, the influence of cinema on their chosen art of music (including formative encounters with “good violent Westerns” like Run of the Arrow and sci-fi fare like The Tingler), and much more.