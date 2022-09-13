Hold Me Tight, the latest directorial venture from actor and filmmaker Mathieu Amalric, is a riveting, kaleidoscopic entry to the canon of movies about women on the verge. The film, which opened on September 9, features Vicky Krieps as Clarisse, a young mother on the run who may—or may not, depending on your reading of the story—be going through indescribable grief. The actor turns in a performance of mesmerizing fluidity and mystery, as Amalric’s elliptical storytelling keeps the audience guessing about the nature of Clarisse’s reality.

Last week, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editors Clinton Krute and Devika Girish welcomed the director and star for a Film Comment Live talk about their new movie, the narrative and cinematic balancing act of depicting a mind in flux, the film’s imaginative use of music, and much more.

https://soundcloud.com/film-comment/mathieu-amalric-vicky-krieps-on-hold-me-tight