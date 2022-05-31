Léa Seydoux had an enviable and prolific 2021 with standout turns in Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Ildikó Enyedi’s The Story of My Wife, Bruno Dumont’s France, and Arnaud Desplechin’s Deception. At this year’s Cannes, she continued her streak with starring roles in two excellent, very different movies: One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Løve, where Seydoux plays a young mother grieving the cognitive decline of her father; and Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg, where the actress is a dystopian performance artist alongside Viggo Mortensen.

For our latest podcast, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish sat down with Seydoux for a windswept conversation on a rooftop on the Croisette (with a surprise cameo by Viggo Mortensen!). Seydoux discussed her experiences working with Hansen-Løve and Cronenberg, the intricacies of being an object versus a subject as an actor, her thoughts on beauty in cinema, and more.

Thanks to James Wham for production assistance.