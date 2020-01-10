Throughout her pioneering career, Agnès Varda has inspired countless filmmakers with her work and her groundbreaking career and style. At Film Comment, we leapt at the opportunity to put her on the cover when Faces Places was released. More recently, to celebrate the final weekend of the Varda retrospective at Film at Lincoln Center, Film Comment presented a conversation with another generation of filmmakers in honor of Varda. They talked about what Varda has meant to them and which movies from her oeuvre influenced them. For this discussion, Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold was pleased to be joined by Ashley Connor (cinematographer, Madeline’s Madeline and Feast of the Epiphany), Anna Rose Holmer (director, The Fits, ND/NF 2015), and Akosua Adoma Owusu (Pelourinho: They Don’t Really Care About Us, NYFF; 2020 recipient of the Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists.)