Cannes 2025 is in full swing—and you can count on our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors to cut through the noise with thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and Podcasts. This year’s festival is packed with exciting premieres, including new films from Richard Linklater, Lynne Ramsay, Spike Lee, Bi Gan, Julia Ducournau, Wes Anderson, and many more.

For our seventh episode from the film world’s grandest event, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Kong Rithdee (back by popular demand!) and Inney Prakash to debate two recent premieres from legendary auteurs: Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident (2:33) and Lav Diaz’s Magellan (14:12). Next, the group discusses one of the highlights of this year’s Cannes Classics section, T’ang Shushuen’s 1968 film The Arch (23:14), before turning to Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost (29:09), which just won the Grand Prize at Cannes Critics’ Week.

Note: Around 18:00, we experienced some equipment problems that resulted in slight glitches on the audio track. We apologize for the inconvenience.