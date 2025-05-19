Cannes 2025 has arrived—and you can count on our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors to cut through the noise with thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and Podcasts. This year’s festival is packed with exciting premieres, including new films from Richard Linklater, Lynne Ramsay, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Spike Lee, Bi Gan, Julia Ducournau, Wes Anderson, and many more.

For our fourth episode from the sunny shores of southern France, Film Comment contributor Mark Asch and critics Kong Rithdee, and Isabel Stevens join Editor Devika Girish to discuss some of the festival’s buzziest titles, including Kristen Stewart’s The Chronology of Water (3:35), Lynne Ramsey’s Die My Love (12:00), Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague (29:22), and Harris Dickinson’s Urchin (40:35).

