Cannes 2025 has arrived—and you can count on our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors to cut through the noise with thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and Podcasts. This year’s festival is packed with exciting premieres, including new films from Richard Linklater, Lynne Ramsay, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Spike Lee, Bi Gan, Julia Ducournau, Wes Anderson, and many more.

For our second Podcast from the French Riviera, Isabel Stevens and Thomas Flew from Sight and Sound sit down with Film Comment Editor Devika Girish to discuss Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the purported final installment of the long-running action series. To set things up, Isabel talks about her recent career-spanning interview with Tom Cruise, the cover story of the latest issue of Sight and Sound, before the group leans into film’s high-octane pyrotechnics. Next, they turn to two other hotly anticipated premieres: Two Prosecutors (19:55), from Ukrainian auteur Sergei Loznitsa, and Left-Handed Girl (32:20), directed by longtime Sean Baker–collaborator Shih-Ching Tsou.

