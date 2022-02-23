Against all odds, the Berlin International Film Festival returned to cinemas this year after 2021’s virtual edition. For this week’s podcast, Film Comment Editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute invited two of FC’s Berlinale correspondents, Jessica Kiang and Edo Choi, to discuss (and debate) some of the highlights from the festival. Their spirited conversation touched upon some highly anticipated titles like Claire Denis’s Fire and Bertrand Bonello’s Coma, as well as some surprise standouts: Ulrich Seidl’s Rimini, Cyril Schäublin’s Unrest, Alain Guiraudie’s Nobody’s Hero, and more.

